Recurve archery squad capable of grabbing two SEA Games gold medals

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― The recurve archery events which begin tomorrow have the potentials of contributing two gold medals at the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) for the country.

This confidence was shared by the National Archery Association of Malaysia (NAAM), Datuk Seri Johari Baharom.

“Based on the extremely good team and cooperative spirit demonstrated by the national squad, we are confident that the recurve archery squad can contribute two gold medals for the country,” said Johari, who is also the Deputy Defence Minister.

The recurve events offer five gold medals namely the men’s and women’s individual events, the men’s and women’s team events and the mixed team event.

Malaysia is represented by four men namely Haziq Kamaruddin, Khairul Anuar Mohamad, Muhamad Zarif Syahir Zolkepeli and Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin as well as four women archers namely Nuramalia Haneesha Mazlan, Nur Aliya Ghapar, Nur Afisa Abdul Halil and Loke Shin Hui.

Haziq, when approached by Bernama, said he wanted to give his best performance without placing any target that could affect his focus.

“Of course the association has set a target, but I don’t want to think about it. I only want to do the best for myself and the country,” said the archer who believed he was at his best level to compete in the games this time.

At the SEA Games in Singapore in 2015, the recurve archery squad won a gold medal through the men’s recurve team event by the combination of Haziq, Khairul Anuar and Muhamad Ikram Joni; two silver medals and a bronze.

Haziq said despite the absence of Muhamad Ikram who was dropped from the SEA Games squad because of inconsistent performance, the team would not be affected and would continue to defend the gold in the team event.

“There are eight competitors in the team, and we trained together. Even if the archers are changed, there will not be much impact. I only hope that all the archers will do their best,” he added. ― Bernama