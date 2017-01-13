Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Real, Barca kept apart in Spanish Cup draw

Friday January 13, 2017
10:37 PM GMT+8

File picture shows Barcelona’s Neymar looking dejected during their La Liga match against Real Madrid at Camp Nou, Barcelona April 2, 2016. — Reuters picFile picture shows Barcelona’s Neymar looking dejected during their La Liga match against Real Madrid at Camp Nou, Barcelona April 2, 2016. — Reuters picMADRID, Jan 13 — Real Madrid and eternal rivals Barcelona were kept apart in today’s draw for the Spanish Cup quarter-finals.

Real will take on the Galicians of Celta Vigo and Barca will face Basque outfit Real Sociedad.

In the other ties, Atletico Madrid will meet a modest Eibar side who have reached the last eight for the first time while second division survivors Alcorcon go up against Alaves.

Real Madrid will take on Celta next Wednesday after putting out Sevilla, conquerors of Valencia.

Barcelona got past Athletic Bilbao after turning around a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

The first-leg games are on January 18 with the returns on January 25. — AFP

Draw:

Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Alcorcon v Alaves

Atletico Madrid v Eibar

Real Madrid v Celta

