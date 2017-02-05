Quick-fire Lukaku scores four as Everton run riot

Everton's Romelu Lukaku scores Everton's fifth goal against Bournemouth in an EPL match at Goodison Park February 4, 2017. — Reuters picLIVERPOOL, Feb 5 — Romelu Lukaku was simply unstoppable as the Belgium striker scored four times in Everton's 6-3 thrashing of Bournemouth in the Premier League yesterday.

Lukaku struck after just 31 seconds at Goodison Park and Ronald Koeman's team took full advantage of the early boost.

The 23-year-old's quick-fire effort set the stage for a blizzard of goals as James McCarthy doubled Everton's lead and Lukaku pounced again before halftime.

Josh King's brace gave Bournemouth hope, but Lukaku hit two more in the closing stages to cap his memorable day.

The scoring still wasn't finish, but Harry Arter's consolation for Bournemouth and Ross Barkley's sixth for Everton couldn't steal the spotlight from former Chelsea star Lukaku, who now has 16 goals in all competitions this season.

With most fans just getting comfortable in their seats, Lukaku and McCarthy exchanged passes before the former curled home with a fine finish.

Lukaku's effort beat David Unsworth's 32-second effort against Fulham in March 2002 as the fastest Premier League goal in Everton history.

In the 29th minute, Lukaku twisted and crossed for McCarthy, who bundled home after his initial shot hit Steve Cook and rebounded off the Everton midfielder's body.

Lukaku's second in the 29th minute was a simple effort after a wayward pass by Simon Francis.

King scored twice from close range in the 59th and 70th minutes, but Lukaku ensured there would be no dramatic fightback.

He struck in the 83rd minute with an expertly taken finish for his hat-trick and grabbed his fourth one minute later to finish off the visitors.

Although Arter sneaked one in at the near post from close range in the 90th minute, Barkley wrapped up the scoring soon after to make it 17 points from Everton's last seven matches.

Bournemouth are looking over their shoulder towards the relegation zone after a third defeat in their last four league games. — AFP