Puskas Award winner Faiz also plays badminton, says dad

Faiz Subri kissing the hand of his father Subri Kader before departing from the Penang International Airport for the Puskas Award January 7, 2917. — Bernama pic JERLUN, Jan 10 — Winner of the Fifa Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of 2016, Mohd Faiz Subri, also plays badminton.

However, his father, Subri Kader, 64, said his son favoured football more and this prompted him to push Mohd Faiz to take up football seriously.

“I also played badminton before and often brought along Mohd Faiz during competitions in the village, but when he showed more interest in football, I encouraged him to play football.

“I saw the talent in him when he was only three years old, especially his skill in controlling the ball while playing at his grandfather's house,” he told Bernama after Mohd Faiz was announced the winner of the award early today.

Subri said it was because of Mohd Faiz's prowess that his opponents became watchful of his every movement on the field.

“His kick is sharp and accurate, and he dribbles well,” he added.

Nevertheless, Subri said the success of his fifth child of six siblings in winning the prestigious award was very meaningful and much awaited by family members and Malaysians in general.

“I am overwhelmed with his success and it is a gift for Kedah and Malaysia,” he said.

Mohd Faiz's interest in football was nurtured when he was eight and his dream to represent the state was fulfilled when he was selected to represent Kedah from age 18 for four years in the President Cup competitions.

His professional career as a football player began in 2010 after being picked to join the Perlis team for two years before moving to the East Coast to join T-Team in 2012, and Kelantan (2013-2014).

After six years of action in the Malaysia League, Mohd Faiz's career peaked when he joined Penang in 2015 and is still with the team.

He was called for training with the national squad in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

Mohd Faiz had his primary education at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tunku Laksamana before attending Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Permatang Bonglai, both in Ayer Hitam, Kedah as well as a technical school in Arau, Perlis.

Mohd Faiz's stunning performance earned him 59.46 per cent of the votes, staving off the challenge for the Puskas Award from two others, Johnath Marlone Azevedo da Silva from Brazil who obtained 22.86 per cent and female footballer Daniuska Rodriguez from Venezuela, who received 10.01 per cent.

The “most beautiful goal in the world” from Mohd Faiz was executed through a freekick with a “knuckleball” technique in a Super League match between Penang and Pahang on Feb 16, 2016. — Bernama