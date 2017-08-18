PSM disappointed with SEA Games committee for failure to install ‘video challenge’

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Sepak Takraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) are disappointed with the SEA Games organising committee for failing to implement the “video challenge” technology in the sepak takraw competition because the contractor appointed for the installation one year ago could not meet the specification required.

“Video challenge” or “dark fish” is a system that can be used by teams to challenge calls made by the umpire or referee during a bout or match, especially when a line call is disputed.

The system is not similar to the ‘hawk eye’ technology used in tennis and badminton lately but rather like what has been introduced in hockey recently where the referee can review the action by replaying the process through video recording using high definition cameras.

PSM president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail in expressing disappointment for the failure to implement the correct system said the technology was supposed to be introduced when the sepak takraw team event started today.

“Yesterday the contractor appointed by the Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) came to the competition venue to install the cameras and system but the outcome was negative. The system cannot be used.

“We had asked for at least six HD cameras that can record 100 frames per second (fps) to enable the ‘video challenge’ technology to be implemented smoothly but they had only four HD cameras with 50fps,” he told reporters here today.

Ahmad Ismail said for the time being the “video challenge” technology would not be used in the competition but the contractor has been given a chance to upgrade the system quickly.

Meanwhile, International Sepak Takraw Association (ISTAF) secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Kader said the initial plan was to use the ‘video challenge’ technology in the KL2017 so that ISTAF can evaluate the success of the systems before applying the same system at the World Championships in India next month.

“We wanted to see how the system was implemented in Malaysia and we were hoping to study the success of the system so that ISTAF can introduce the same system in future,” he said.

He said PSM had twice requested the contractor to conduct a ‘dry run’ using the technology, including at the National Youth Championship at the Titiwangsa Stadium which was the venue for the KL2017 but the system failed to meet the criteria set by PSM.

The failure of MASOC to ensure the installation of a proper system would certainly give a negative impact to the organisation of the KL2017 since all teams had been notified and expecting the ‘video challenge’ technology to be used in the competition, here, he said. — Bernama