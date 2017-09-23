Prince Harry cheers on athletes ahead of Toronto Invictus Games

Prince Harry greets an athlete at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre ahead of the Invictus Games in Toronto September 22, 2017. — Reuters picMONTREAL, Sept 23 — Prince Harry attended a training session yesterday for athletes who will compete in the upcoming Invictus Games for soldiers and veterans wounded or disabled in battle.

The British royal is scheduled to inaugurate the third Invictus Games at a ceremony late today, which US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to attend.

Dressed in a black polo shirt and jeans, Canadian television showed the prince grinning in the bleachers poolside, lending encouragement to the swimmers and later chatting with British athletes.

According to his schedule, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson is planning to stay in Toronto — where his girlfriend Meghan Markle lives — for the entire eight days of the competition.

The first Invictus Games, based on the Paralympic Games, were held in September 2014 in London. They were launched by Prince Harry who served in the British Army in Afghanistan.

After last year’s Games in Orlando, Florida, the third edition of the Games in Toronto brings together more than 550 injured soldiers and veterans from 17 countries.

Through September 30, they will compete in 12 disciplines ranging from wheelchair basketball to swimming to athletics and, for the first time, golf. — AFP