Possible ‘split’ of our top badminton men’s pair after Sudirman Cup

V Shem screams as Wee Kiong rolls on the floor after defeating China’s Biao Chai-Wei Hong in the Rio Olympics semi final at Rio Centro Pavillion 4 on Aug 16, 2016. — File pic PETALING JAYA, May 5 — They were hailed for their outstanding performance in the Rio Olympics last August.

Today, whispers around the badminton courts reveal world No 4 men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong could play their final match together at the Sudirman Cup in Australia later this month.

Sources revealed there were moves to split the pair following their unconvincing performances after winning the silver medal at the Olympics.

Also, the pair seem to have a frosty relationship with BA of Malaysia (BAM) technical director Morten Frost.

The shuttlers, however, were against pairing up with other players and this could lead to them walking out from the national stable.

The duo, who had been playing together since May 2014, crashed out early in most of the 12 competitions they played after their Brazil outing.

Their two wins came from the Denmark Open (Oct 23) and Dubai World Superseries (Dec 18, 2016).

The move would also threaten their participation in the World Championships (Aug 21-17) and KL SEA Games (Aug 19-30).

Newly-minted BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria hinted the duo could be paired with other shuttlers but stressed changes would only be made after the Sudirman Cup on May 21-28 in Gold Coast, Australia.

The shuttlers were set to leave for Gold Coast on May 17.

“If there are any changes, they will be made after Sudirman Cup. I don’t want to rock the boat till then,” he said.

Norza added: “I will need to look at many things ... (restructuring) our structure, training and coaching. We need to concentrate on the World Championships (in Scotland) and SEA Games.”

Insiders revealed there was a personality clash between the pair and Frost.

A similar rift was made public by world No 1 Lee Chong Wei in February after he slipped and fell at the Academy Badminton Malaysia training hall.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist, who tore his medical collateral ligament (MCL), lambasted Frost for not acting fast to change the slippery mats at the court.

He also revealed he was hurt by some of the “insensitive” remarks made by Frost and had threatened to leave BAM.

Norza said the Dane needed to understand the players better.

“I’ve told Frost we must get closer with the players ... understand them.

“I had lunch with V Shem, Wee Kiong, and (coach) Jeremy Gan on Wednesday and we discussed about their predicament. I now understand where they are coming from.”

Norza did not reveal what was discussed during the meeting but said he would speak to Frost on how to improve the situation.

Forst, meanwhile, maintained he had no problems with V Shem and Wee Kiong.

“No, we don’t have any conflict ... we (are) good,” he said.

He said plans to pair V Shem and Wee Kiong with new players were only temporary.

“It’s not going to be a permanent thing. We intend to spilt them up with younger shuttlers and test them out. But this will only happen after the Sudirman Cup,” Frost added.

Frost said the association had yet to decide on V Shem and Wee Kiong’s potential partners.