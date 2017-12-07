PM’s praise spurs Adam Arif to emerge as champion

Golfer Adam Arif Madzri said praise by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak spurred him to win at the 12th AmBank- SportExcel International Junior Golf Championship today. ― Bernama picSUBANG, Dec 7 — Praise by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak spurred Adam Arif Madzri, 16, to win the men’s 15-18-years category champion at the 12th AmBank-SportExcel International Junior Golf Championship, here today.

The Selangor born golfer recorded two under par 70 on the third day to collect par 216 followed by defending champion Zubair Firdaus with two under par 218 while K. Rhaarikanesh and Sheikh Abd Razak Sheikh Rawof (219) were tied on third.

“I was unlucky on the first day but played very well today. The praise by the prime minister at the ‘Golf for Shaaban Charity Game’ Championship last year, spurred me to do better on the second day and today.

“Zubair gave stiff competition and led on the first day. However, he then had a poor game and managed to take the lead,” he told reporters after receiving the Tan Sri Azman Hashim trophy from SportExcel chairman Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja ‘afar.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 15-18 years category, Jenny Ham of Thailand emerged as champion after carding four below par 220 followed by two Malaysians, Liyana Durisic (222) and Ashley Lau Jen Wen (225).

“I am grateful for winning the title. It was a tough and challenging tournament,” said Ham, who received a scholarship from Hills Golf Academy, Australia worth RM150,000 (AUD US$ 45,000).

Results of the 12th AmBank-SportExcel International Youth Golf Tournament:

Men’s

15-18 years:

Adam Arif Madzri (MAS) 76-70-70; 218 Zubair Firdaus (MAS) 70-74-74; 219. K. Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi (MAS) 79-72-68; and Sheikh Abd Razak Sheikh Rawof (MAS) 74-72-73

13-14 years

233 Gabriel Hansel Hari (INA) 76-82-75; 233 Wit Pitipat (THA) 77-79-77; 233 Xiong Tian Yi (CHN) 77-75-81.

Under 12 years:

223: Pangasapak Laopakdee (THA) 78-72-73; 234: Rizq Adam Rohizam (MAS) 84-76-74; 235: Aksel Moe (THA) 82-77-76

Women’s:

15-18 years old:

220: Jenny Ham (THA) 71-74-75; 222: Liyana Durisic (MAS) 69-73-80; 225: Ashley Lau Jen Wen (MAS) 75-74-76

13-14 years old:

241: Pimmada Wongthanavimo (THA) 80-81-80; 246: Angel Hii (MAS) 83-78-85; 247: Grace Chin Jun Li (MAS) 83-81-83

Under 12 years:

216: An Tong (CHN) 72-71-73; 166: 234: Suttinee Ngam-Khun (THA) 77-79-78; 236: Mirabel Ting Ern Hui (MAS) 87-73-76 — Bernama