PKNS aim to bounce back

Safee (centre) will lead PKNS’ forward line against Selangor. — Picture by Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Two defeats in as many outings is not the ideal start for PKNS in the Malaysia Super League (MSL), but coach E. Elavarasan feels his team have not hit peak form yet.

The Red Ants have scored one goal and conceded four despite being tipped to do better than Selangor in their first year in the Super League after gaining promotion by virtue of finishing second in the Premier League behind Malacca last season.

Apart from the addition of veteran striker Safee Sali, they also have Gozalo Soto, who is the team captain, Matias Gonzalez and Patrick Wleh who returns after a loan spell.

Elavarasan said the team weren’t properly prepared in first game against Felda where they lost 1-0, and in the second game against Kelantan , PKNS were awry after letting in two goals in two minutes.

“The performance against Kelantan was poor,” said Elavarasan.

“Every year I have this problem where our first few games are disappointing.

“We need more time to see how the new acquisitions play and sometimes friendlies don’t cut it,” he said.

“I will get the right formula soon enough, but as this weekend is a big game, hopefully the boys can settle in and bring forth a positive performance.”

However, as most players just returned for the pre-season training only a month or two ago, several have yet to attain full fitness and familiarity with the style of play.

This weekend’s game will be crunch time for PKNS but Elavarasan is not one to opt for parking of the bus.

For him the accent will be on attack and he promises another offensive display.

“PKNS will always rise up towards the later part of the season. This situation is nothing new to me,” said Elavarasan.

“I’m looking for my best starting eleven and I’m close to finding it. Whatever happens, the one thing I never do is park the bus. Goals win matches, and we will play to score,” he said.

The match promises to be a blockbuster as both teams are aiming for bragging rights. Kickoff is scheduled at 4.45pm at Shah Alam Stadium.