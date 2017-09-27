Perfect start for Nicol at Netsuite Open

Datuk Nicol Ann David will meet fifth seed Victoria Lust next. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Malaysian squash queen Datuk Nicol David got off to a flying start by advancing to the quarterfinals at the Netsuite Open Squash Championships in San Francisco, United States, yesterday.

The second seeded player who was also last year’s semifinalist only took 32 minutes to dispose Heba El Torky of Egypt 11-6, 11-8, 11-5 in their opening round match held at the Justin Herman Plaza, according to the tournament’s website; www.oraclenetsuiteopen.com.

Nicol will meet fifth seed Victoria Lust late today after the English player secured a hard fought 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 victory over seasoned campaigner Rachael Grinham of Australia in another first round match.

Based on the tournament’s format, winners in the opening round in both categories will automatically advance to the quarterfinals.

Malaysia did not send any representative in the men’s division which will follows with the United States Open Squash Championships that will be held from Oct 5-14 at the Drexel University in Philadelphia. — Bernama