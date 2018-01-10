Perak’s new arsenal for trophy-hunting this year

Perak FA president Abdul Puhat Mat (right) places the captain’s armband on Mohd Nasir Basharudin (2nd right), while new signings Brendan Gan (left), Misagh Medina Bahadoran (2nd left) and Nor Hakim Hassan (3rd right) pose with their jerseys. — Picture by Marcus PheongIPOH, Jan 10 — Perak has signed on fearsome firepower in the transfer window, and has set its sights on landing some silverware this year.

The attack has been bolstered by new weaponry, in the form of Philippine national Misagh Medina Bahadoran and Brazilian Wander Luiz Bitencourt Junior.

In addition, the Bos Gaurus also pulled off a coup by signing highly-rated midfielder Brendan Gan and winger Nor Hakim Hassan.

With the new signings in place, Perak Football Association president Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan said he was targeting at least one piece of silverware this season.

“The players’ capabilities were carefully scouted by our head coach and we are delighted with the additions,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“We also plan to announce another foreign signing within the next few days. We’re looking for a centre-back and we have already narrowed it down to a couple of names.”

Already, the new players appear to have the proverbial bit between their teeth, and are eager to prove themselves on the pitch.

For Bahadoran, 31, the allure of a new challenge was enough to prise him away from the Philippines’ Global FC, where he won 11 trophies in five years.

“I didn’t come here, leaving my friends and family behind to achieve nothing. The aim is to win games and I believe we can do that if we work together.

“In the short time I’ve been here, I can already see strong chemistry within the squad and this bodes well for the season.”

Meanwhile, Australian-born Gan, 30, is thrilled to return from a long injury layoff, after recovering from two anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

“Those 12 months off showed me how important football was in my life. It would have been easy to quit, but football is what I want to do,” he told reporters.

“It’s exciting to be here and I don’t feel like a new player at all. There is already a family atmosphere among all of us and that’s going to be crucial if we want to win things.”