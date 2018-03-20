Pandelela hopes to make an even bigger splash in Gold Coast

Pandelela was the gold medallist in the women’s 10m platform in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — National diving queen, Pandelela Rinong Pamg, wants to focus on improving her performance at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Pandelela, 25, who was the gold medallist in the women’s 10m platform in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India said she needed to touch up on her entry to ensure higher scores.

“I have no problem in keeping my concentration. What I need is to tidy up my entry and maintain my fitness for better results.

“I also do not have any injury problems as I frequently go for routine health check-ups at the National Sports Institute (ISN) to ensure I am in tip-top condition,” she told reporters at a Podium Programme media conference at ISN, today.

The diver from Sarawak had won one gold and one silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India while in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, she won a silver and a bronze medal.

The women’s diving squad will be leaving for Australia on April 5.

Meanwhile, acting national chief coach, Zhang Yukun said after a month of intensive training he believed the squad was ready.

“We do not have any specific target but I am sure there is a champion. Who and from what event I am not sure yet,” said Yukun who took over from Zhang Zhuliang since January.

Yukun said what was important was training and the main challenge to all divers was the divers themselves.

He called on all divers to overcome their fear and the lack of confidence before thinking of other challengers. — Bernama