Pacers halt Cavaliers lengthy win streak

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) celebrates after scoring the game winning shot in the final minute of the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 9 ― Victor Oladipo tallied 33 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA-leading 13-game win streak with a 106-102 victory yesterday.

The Pacers drained 15 three point shots to end the streak of the Cavaliers, who were trying to set a franchise record with 14 straight wins.

Oladipo made six of 13 from beyond the arc and Myles Turner finished with 15 points for Indiana.

LeBron James paced the Cavaliers with 29 points on 12-of-22 shooting and also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Kevin Love added 20 points and J.R. Smith 15 for the Cavaliers.

The Pacers shot 44 percent overall while the Cavs were at 43 per cent.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant carried the undermanned Warriors on his back for the second straight game, finishing with 36 points as Golden State defeated the Detroit Pistons 102-98.

Durant also flirted with his second straight triple-double by adding 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors won their sixth straight. On Wednesday against Charlotte, he finished with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Warriors became the 11th team in league history to sweep a six-game road trip. The last team to achieve that feat was the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2008-09 season.

Golden State was playing its second straight game without two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who will miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain.

Golden State is dealing with a number of injuries but got some good news Friday as Draymond Green returned to the lineup and dished out 13 assists. He missed the last game with a sore shoulder.

Avery Bradley's 25 points led the Pistons, who have lost five straight. ― AFP