Nur Dhabitah enters 3m individual springboard finals

Nur Dhabitah competes in the women’s 3m springboard semifinal at the 17th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary July 20, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The nation’s up-and-coming diver, Nur Dhabitah Sabri qualified for the final of the women’s 3m individual springboard at the 2017 Fina World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

In the semi-finals at the Duna Arena, involving 18 participants, Nur Dhabitah booked a ticket to the final after being ranked sixth out of 18 participants with 321.70 points.

Meanwhile, another Malaysian participant, Ng Yan Yee missed the chance to perform in the final. She was adrift 4.35 points behind the last qualifier South Africa’s Julia Vincent, after picking up 285.30 points and was ranked 13th.

The final round of the women’s 3m individual springboard event will take place tomorrow and involves 12 participants.

The semi-finals were monopolised by divers from China, Shi Tingmao and Wang Han after each collected 380.45 and 354.90 points respectively.

They were challenged by two Canadian participants, Pamela Ware (338.25 points) and Jennifer Abel (337.60 points) ranked third and fourth. — Bernama