No rest for Jun Hoong as she preps for SEA Games

Cheong Jun Yeng (left) and Leow Lai Kuan reading about Cheong Jun Heong on the Malay Mail Afternoon E-paper. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, July 21 — Cheong Jun Hoong may be a world champion but she won’t have time to savour her victory.

Why? Well she has to get ready for next month’s SEA Games.

Her sister Jun Yeng said there would be no rest for the newly minted 10m platform champion as she only has 28 days to get ready for the biennial Games.

“All competitions are important and the coaches also want her to be consistent,” she said.

Jun Yeng, 24, said her sister was still in a state of shock following her remarkable victory as Jun Hoong didn’t see the scoreboard until after the final dive.

“My sister only saw the result after she finished diving.

“She was surprised to see the result,” said Jun Yeng, adding Jun Hoong will return on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jun Hoong’s parents were on pins and needles watching the telecast of their daughter at the Fina World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Leow Lai Kuan, 51, who watched the event with husband Cheong Jun Meng, 55, at their home in Kampung Kepayang, said their hearts were racing throughout the competition.

“I felt nervous. I didn’t expect Jun Hoong would grab a medal, let alone the gold. She didn’t do well in the semifinals where she was only the seventh best qualifier to the final.

“We were shocked and happy she won gold,” she said.

What made the victory even sweeter was Jun Hoong beating two Chinese divers who were the favourites in the 10m platform.

Leow said Jun Hoong called her about 2am.

“She called moments after her final dive. We talked for a short while. She was stunned she won a gold medal and is now a world champion,” she said.