Nicol named third seed at Commonwealth Games

According to WSF, the 34-year-old Penangite gets a bye in the first round when the event commences at the Oxenford Studios. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — National squash queen Datuk Nicol David has been placed in third seed of women’s singles at the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia scheduled for April 4 to 15.

In the second round, the former world number one would face the winner of Colette Sultana of Malta and Samantha Hennings of Cayman Islands.

The current world number eight Nicol, who is set for her sixth appearance in the singles event after making her debut at the age of 15 when squash was contested for the first time at the 1998 Commonwealth Games, aimed to win her third consecutive gold medal.

“It is truly a great honour to represent my country and to still be able to participate in the Commonwealth Games as it is the highest level multi-sport Games for squash’s participation. The significance of a medal in this Games means a lot to me and to have won Golds before has a very special place in my heart,” she was quoted as saying by WSF.

Youngsters S. Sivasangari seeded 12th and unseeded Aifa Azman, also get the advantage after receiving a bye in the first round, but would have to face Scottish Alison Thomson and Lisa Aitken respectively, in the second round.

In the men’s singles, national number one Nafiizwan Adnan, who was seeded 12th, will be challenged by either New Zealand’s Evan Williams or Jacob Kelly Cayman Islands in second round, after receiving a bye in first round.

The 13th seeded Eain Yow Ng will face host’s Rex Hedrick, while Ivan Yuen is set to play Mandela Patrick of Trinidad and Tobago in their opening round matches.

Meanwhile, England is deemed as early favourite to clinch both the singles titles at the Gold Coast, when Nick Matthew and Laura Massaro topped the seeding in the men’s and women’s category respectively, based on the latest ranking.

For the record, during the previous Commonwealth Games at Glasgow, Malaysia only managed to secure a gold through Nicol in women’s singles, while at the 2010 New Delhi edition, Nicol bagged the women’s singles gold and mixed doubles bronze, partnering with Ong Beng Hee. — Bernama