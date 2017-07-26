Nicol in World Games quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysia’s squash queen Datuk Nicol Ann David reached the quarter-finals of the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland, on Tuesday in her pursuit of a fourth successive gold medal.

The world number six started her campaign by beating Irina Beliaeva of Russia 11-4, 11-3, 11-3 in just 14 minutes match before making short work of Mexico’s Samantha Teran 11-3, 11-6, 11-8 the same day to book a spot in the last-eight.

According to the World Games official website, www.theworldgames2017.com, Nicol, the competition’s second seed, will be meeting Nele Gilis of Belgium in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Nicol has won the title three times, in Duisburg (2005), Kaohsiung (2009) and Cali (2013).

Meanwhile, Rachel Arnold, another Malaysian in the women’s singles event, was shown the exit by Great Britain’s Millie Tomlinson in the second round after a 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 8-11 and 13-15 defeat.

Earlier, Rachel had opened her campaign with a 12-10, 11-13, 11-8, 11-6 win over Anna Serme of the Czech Republic.

Malaysia’s campaign in the men’s category ended in the second round when Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan and Ivan Yuen were defeated by their opponents.

Mohd Nafiizwan, who received a first round bye, lost to Peru’s Diego Elias 11-7, 8-11, 11-3 and 11-5, while Ivan Yuen was beaten 11-4, 2-11, 8-11 and 5-11 by Colombia’s Miguel Angel Rodriguez.

Ivan had earlier beaten Tuomi Matias of Finland 11-6, 13-11 and 11-8 in his opening match. — Bernama