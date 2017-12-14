Nicol breezes into quarter-final in Manchester

Datuk Nicol Ann David put up a powerful display to enter the quarter-final of the World Squash Championship 2017 in Manchester. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Datuk Nicol Ann David put up a powerful display to enter the quarter-final of the World Squash Championship 2017 in Manchester, England yesterday (early morning Malaysia time).

The sixth seed took only 33 minutes to beat Annie Au of Hong Kong, 1-7, 11-3, 10-12 and 11-6 in a second round match, said the tournament website https://psaworldtour.com.

Malaysia’s squash queen, who is chasing her ninth world title, will face stiff competition from the second seed, Raneem El Welily of Egypt, in the last eight.

Raneem booked her quarter-final slot after recording an easy 11-5, 15-13, 11-13 and 11-5 win over Victoria Lust of England, in 42 minutes.

Meanwhile, fellow Egyptian and defending champion Nour El Sherbini also made the quarter-final.

Nour, who is also the world number one player, was ruthless as she beat Satomi Watanabe of Japan, 11-6, 11-5 and 11-5, in just 23 minutes.

Nicol has won the world title eight times, in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. — Bernama