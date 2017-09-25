Neymar earns €3m per month at PSG, according to report

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar during the game against Guingamp in Guingamp, France August 13, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, Sept 25 — Brazil superstar Neymar earns just over €3 million (RM15 million) a month at Paris Saint-Germain, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

The magazine, using Football Leaks as a source, claims the 25-year-old Neymar, who cost PSG €222 million (US$265 million) from Barcelona, earns €36.8 million per year — a monthly salary of exactly €3,069,520.

The Spiegel claims Neymar earned €54 million at Barcelona last season, 8.5 million more than Lionel Messi, considered one of the world’s best — and highest paid — players alongside Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo. — AFP