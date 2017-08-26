New record but no medal

Jonathan (right) receiving baton from Badrul in 4x100m final yesterday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia’s 4x100m quartet of Haiqal Hanafi, Nixson Kennedy, Badrul Hisyam Manap and Jonathan Nyepa smashed the national record despite finishing in fourth place.

The quartet clocked 39.27s erasing the old mark of 39.62s set by Haiqal, Jonathan, Badrul and Khairul Hafiz Jantan at the Vietnam Open on July 27 this year.

“We planned a lot for this race as we knew a medal would be a bonus,” said lead runner Haiqal.

“Our opponents are strong thus we said we must at least break the record.

“Maybe with Khairul we could go faster but relay’s all about teamwork and we managed something despite it not being a medal.”

Haiqal got off to a good start and was level with with the field as he passed the baton to Nixson. The field started to pull away but third runner Badrul put in a good shift narrowing the five metre gap to the front three as he passed on to anchor Jonathan.

It was a mad dash to the finish as the crowd cheered on Jonathan who did his level best to catch Philippines but it was too late.

Thailand won gold with a new Games record of 38.90s erasing the old mark of 38.95s set by Thailand as well at the 2007 Korat Games.

Indonesia finished second with 39.05s while Philippines came in third at 39.11s.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) announced that it will nominate five athletes for the high performance Podium Programme.

The five athletes are SEA Games sprintking Khairul Hafiz Jantan, discus thrower Irfan Shamsuddin, triple jumper Hakimi Ismail and men’s and women’s hammer throwers Jackie Wong Siew Cheer and Grace Wong Xiu Mei. They’re also designing a special development programme for Khairul Hafiz.

“I will discuss the special programme for Khairul with Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin because he is our talent for the Olympics,” said Karim.

“When Usain Bolt clocked 10.14s at (age) 15, a special programme was initiated to ensure his progress and success with help from the Jamaican Federation and IAAF.

“I have invited Gen. Dahlan Al Hamad, who is the IAAF vice president and AAA president to the SEA Games. He is ready to help our athletes,” he told Bernama when met at the National Stadium.