National recurve mixed team bags silver, gold to Indonesia

The Malaysian recurve mixed team pose with their silver medals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― The Malaysian recurve mixed team took the silver medal after a closely contested final against Indonesia at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games this morning.

The combination of Khairul Anuar Mohamad and Nur Aliya Ghapar lost the last archery gold medal of the competition to defending champions Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla of Indonesia at the National Sports Council (MSN) Synthetic Turf Arena here.

On the overall, the national archery squad raked in five gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the 29th SEA Games.

The recurve mixed team bronze medal went to Chu Duc Anh and Thi Phuong Nguyen of Vietnam.― Bernama

Archery: Indonesia retain mixed team recurve gold on final day of competition https://t.co/0tt8F8yNXI pic.twitter.com/ewDKLwWy62 — Kuala Lumpur 2017 (@KL2017) August 22, 2017