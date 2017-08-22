Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

National recurve mixed team bags silver, gold to Indonesia

Tuesday August 22, 2017
12:52 PM GMT+8

The Malaysian recurve mixed team pose with their silver medals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017The Malaysian recurve mixed team pose with their silver medals at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― The Malaysian recurve mixed team took the silver medal after a closely contested final against Indonesia at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games this morning.

The combination of Khairul Anuar Mohamad and Nur Aliya Ghapar lost the last archery gold medal of the competition to defending champions Diananda Choirunisa and Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla of Indonesia at the National Sports Council (MSN) Synthetic Turf Arena here.

On the overall, the national archery squad raked in five gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the 29th SEA Games.

The recurve mixed team bronze medal went to Chu Duc Anh and Thi Phuong Nguyen of Vietnam.― Bernama

