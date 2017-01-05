National No 2 Delia Arnold hangs up raquet

This handout image provided by Squash Australia on August 12, 2010 shows Malaysia’s Delia Arnold reaching for a ball in her second round match against Jenny Duncalf of England at the Australian Open squash tournament in Canberra on August 12, 2010. — File pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — National No 2 Delia Arnold shocked the squash fraternity by announcing her retirement.

The 30-year-old handed her resignation to Squash Racquets Association Of Malaysia director of coaching Major (Rtd) S. Maniam yesterday.

“It was not an easy decision to make and I was mulling it over for some time,” said Delia.

“But i felt it was time for a new chapter in my life.”

“I’m taking time off to rest and figure out my next step,” she added.

Delia is a two-time national champion (2015, 2016).

“It came as a suprise but it was inevitable this day would come,” said Maniam.

Meanwhile Australian-born former world No 2 Natalie Grinham has also decided to join Delia into retirement.