Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Najib congratulates Jun Hao for winning Asian Junior Championships

Sunday July 30, 2017
11:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tensions rise during Venezuela election, candidate killedTensions rise during Venezuela election, candidate killed

The Edit: Nostalgia for a Syria lost at historic Aleppo hotelThe Edit: Nostalgia for a Syria lost at historic Aleppo hotel

Ravi ‘Everest’ on how to improve Mt Kinabalu climbing experienceRavi ‘Everest’ on how to improve Mt Kinabalu climbing experience

The Edit: Inject some feathery glamour into your wardrobeThe Edit: Inject some feathery glamour into your wardrobe

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Najib Razak congratulated national athlete Leong Jun Hao for winning the Asian Junior Championships. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengDatuk Seri Najib Razak congratulated national athlete Leong Jun Hao for winning the Asian Junior Championships. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Datuk Seri Najib  Razak has congratulated national junior shuttler Leong Jun Hao for winning the men’s singles title at the Asian Junior Championships in Jakarta, today.

“Congratulations Leong Jun Hao on winning the badminton Asian Junior Championships!,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page tonight.

Jun Hao, 18, fought hard for one hour and 14 minutes to claim a 21-6, 20-22, 21-17 win over China’s Bai Yupeng at Jaya Raya Sports Hall Traning Centre, said the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) official results page bwf.tournamentsoftware.com.

Jun Hao ended Malaysia’s four year wait for the title which was last won by Soo Teck Zhi at the 2013 edition in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah in the under-19 age group tournament.

Sixth seed Jun Hao advanced to the final after beating Thailand’s Kunvalut Vitidsam, 19-21, 21-14, 23-21 in the semi-final match yesterday. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline