Najib congratulates Jun Hao for winning Asian Junior Championships

Datuk Seri Najib Razak congratulated national athlete Leong Jun Hao for winning the Asian Junior Championships. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has congratulated national junior shuttler Leong Jun Hao for winning the men’s singles title at the Asian Junior Championships in Jakarta, today.

“Congratulations Leong Jun Hao on winning the badminton Asian Junior Championships!,” the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page tonight.

Jun Hao, 18, fought hard for one hour and 14 minutes to claim a 21-6, 20-22, 21-17 win over China’s Bai Yupeng at Jaya Raya Sports Hall Traning Centre, said the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) official results page bwf.tournamentsoftware.com.

Jun Hao ended Malaysia’s four year wait for the title which was last won by Soo Teck Zhi at the 2013 edition in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah in the under-19 age group tournament.

Sixth seed Jun Hao advanced to the final after beating Thailand’s Kunvalut Vitidsam, 19-21, 21-14, 23-21 in the semi-final match yesterday. — Bernama