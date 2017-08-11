Nadal sent packing at Montreal Masters

Shapovalov continued his giant killing form at the hardcourt tournament by rallying to beat Nadal in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) yesterday. — Reuters picMONTREAL, Aug 11 — Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeded Rafael Nadal to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Montreal Masters tournament, spoiling the Spaniard's chances of returning to world number one.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov, who needed a wild card to get into the tournament, continued his giant killing form at the hardcourt tournament by rallying to beat Nadal in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) yesterday.

Nadal would have returned to No. 1 in the world if he had defeated Shapovalov yesterday and Chung Hyeon or Adrian Mannarino today. — AFP