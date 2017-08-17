Myanmar grab second gold in chinlone

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Chinlone powerhouse Myanmar were in their element today, winning their second gold in the sport in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, in event 4 ‘non-repetition’ (secondary)’, at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium here today.

Myanmar beat Laos 149 –148 in the final.

In the first round, both teams with highly experienced players ended up with 70 points each.

The second round saw a see-saw fight but in the end Myanmar edged Laos to clinch the gold.

Malaysia and Cambodia, the losing semifinalists, shared the bronze. The competition format did not have a 3rd/4th classification match.

Only five teams took part with the Phlippines have to go home empty-handed after finishing at the bottom.

Myanmar had also won the gold in event 2 (same stroke) yesterday. Thailand took the silver while Malaysia and Laos shared the bronze.

The Malaysian squad’s team manager Wan Husni Abdullah said he was satisfied with his boys’ performance in event 4 as the points collected (106) was their best so far.

“We are targeting the final in event 1 later today, In Singapore (two years ago) we won the silver and as such, this time we must better than that,” he said.

Malaysia’s chinlone squad did the nation proud when they won the first gold at this edition of the Games yesterday. The team beat the Phliippines 391-271 in the final of event 3 (linking). — Bernama