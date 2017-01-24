Murray left out of Britain’s Davis Cup team

Germany’s Mischa Zverev embraces after winning his Men’s singles fourth round match against Britain’s Andy Murray during the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 22, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 24 — Andy Murray was left out of Great Britain’s initial four-man team for next week’s Davis Cup World Group first-round meeting with Canada, which was announced today.

Captain Leon Smith says Murray needs rest following his shock Australian Open fourth-round defeat at the hands of Germany’s Mischa Zverev.

But he has not ruled out drafting the world number one into the team if he changes his mind about competing in the Ottawa match, which begins on February 3.

“We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement and if he decides he would like to be part of the team, then we can of course change the nominations as necessary,” said Smith.

In Murray’s expected absence, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot are due to line up for Britain at the TD Place Arena.

The winners of the tie will play either France or Japan in the quarter-finals in April, with the losers facing a relegation play-off after the US Open in September.

Murray’s next tournament is scheduled to be the Dubai Duty Free Championships at the end of February.

He inspired Britain to glory in the 2015 Davis Cup — their first triumph in the tournament since 1936 — but they fell to eventual champions Argentina in last year’s semi-finals. — AFP