Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Sports

Murray left out of Britain’s Davis Cup team

Tuesday January 24, 2017
10:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: More Chinese heading for trips abroad for Chinese New YearThe Edit: More Chinese heading for trips abroad for Chinese New Year

Hamzah: Supply of essential goods still enough in flood-affected areasHamzah: Supply of essential goods still enough in flood-affected areas

The Edit: China’s Tanka people watch ancient floating culture vanishThe Edit: China’s Tanka people watch ancient floating culture vanish

The Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in BaliThe Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Germany’s Mischa Zverev embraces after winning his Men’s singles fourth round match against Britain’s Andy Murray during the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 22, 2017. ― Reuters picGermany’s Mischa Zverev embraces after winning his Men’s singles fourth round match against Britain’s Andy Murray during the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Melbourne, January 22, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 24 — Andy Murray was left out of Great Britain’s initial four-man team for next week’s Davis Cup World Group first-round meeting with Canada, which was announced today.

Captain Leon Smith says Murray needs rest following his shock Australian Open fourth-round defeat at the hands of Germany’s Mischa Zverev.

But he has not ruled out drafting the world number one into the team if he changes his mind about competing in the Ottawa match, which begins on February 3.

“We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement and if he decides he would like to be part of the team, then we can of course change the nominations as necessary,” said Smith.

In Murray’s expected absence, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot are due to line up for Britain at the TD Place Arena.

The winners of the tie will play either France or Japan in the quarter-finals in April, with the losers facing a relegation play-off after the US Open in September.

Murray’s next tournament is scheduled to be the Dubai Duty Free Championships at the end of February.

He inspired Britain to glory in the 2015 Davis Cup — their first triumph in the tournament since 1936 — but they fell to eventual champions Argentina in last year’s semi-finals. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline