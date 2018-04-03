MotoGP: Adam eyes top ten finish in Argentina

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — National Moto3 racer Adam Norrodin is hoping to finish among the top ten in the MotoGP World Championship at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina this weekend.

Adam, who nearly reached a podium finish at the circuit in 2016, said the moment when he had to push his machine to the finishing line was memorable.

“The circuit in Argentina is very special for me, but it is also challenging for all riders, I need to focus on getting a good time in the qualifying session.

“The good results during the Qatar circuit give me the motivation to perform more consistently in the race this week,” he said in a statement via WhatsApp.

The 20-year-old Petronas Sprinta Racing Team rider started this season with five points in the top 11 from 26 riders.

Meanwhile, Moto2 rider, Zulfahmi Khairuddin said his team, SIC Racing, was working to improve the performance of the machines in this week’s race.

“After a difficult race at the Losail circuit in Qatar, I’m now focusing on Argentina. Many things need to be improved not only in the aspect of the machinery but I also need to improve my riding technique,” he said. — Bernama