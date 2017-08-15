Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Monfils withdraws from Cincinnati due to illness

Tuesday August 15, 2017
09:47 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Woods had five drugs in his system when arrested, report saysWoods had five drugs in his system when arrested, report says

Health D-G: Malaysia does not import eggs from EuropeHealth D-G: Malaysia does not import eggs from Europe

Girl killed as car slams into pizzeria near Paris (VIDEO)Girl killed as car slams into pizzeria near Paris (VIDEO)

The Edit: Are pothole-proof roads just around the corner?The Edit: Are pothole-proof roads just around the corner?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Gael Monfils has withdrawn from the ATP Cincinnati Masters tournament. ― Reuters picGael Monfils has withdrawn from the ATP Cincinnati Masters tournament. ― Reuters picCINCINNATI, Aug 15 ― France's 21st-ranked Gael Monfils withdrew from the ATP Cincinnati Masters tournament yesterday due to illness.

The flamboyant 30-year-old from Paris is coming off a third-round exit at Montreal after defeating Japan's ninth-ranked Kei Nishikori in the second round last week.

A week earlier, Monfils was ousted in the first round defending his most recent of six career ATP titles at Washington, falling to Indian qualifier Yuki Bhambri.

Replacing Monfils in the Cincinnati draw will be Indian lucky loser Ramkumar Ramanathan, who meets US qualifier Chris Eubanks in the opening round. ― AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline