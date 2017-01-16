Mohd Faiz gets RM20,000 from Kedah FA

Fifa Puskas Award winner Mohd Faiz Subri thanked fans throughout the world for voting for his goal to be acclaimed as the most beautiful in 2016. ― Reuters picALOR STAR, Jan 16 — The Kedah Football Association (KFA) has given RM20,000 to Mohd Faiz Subri as incentive for winning the 2016 Puskas Award in Zurich, Switzerland on Jan 9.

Its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah announced this at a brief ceremony with Mohd Faiz at Sri Mentaloon, the official residence of the Kedah Menteri Besar.

Ahmad Bashah said incentive was KFA's tribute to Mohd Faiz, who was born in Ayer Hitam, Jerlun, for making the nation proud.

Meanwhile, Mohd Faiz said the incentive would motivate him to continue to perform the best for the future of Malaysian football.

The Penang player said he did not feel under pressure from any party who wants him to play better having won the Puskas Award.

Mohd Faiz made history as the first Asian player to win the award named after football legend Ferenc Puskas of Hungary. — Bernama