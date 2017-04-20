Mohamad Norza almost certain to be BAM’s new president

Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria greets Tan Sri Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid (right) at a press conference at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, April 20, 2017. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, April 20 — Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria will almost certainly be appointed as the new Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president after the BAM Council members unanimously supported that he should not be challenged at BAM’s annual general meeting on April 29.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the BAM Council members who held a closed-door meeting with BAM Patron Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today, agreed that acting BAM president, Tan Sri Mohamed Al-Amin Abdul Majid should give way to Mohamad Norza, who is also BAM deputy president, to occupy the highest post in BAM.

Khairy explained that he also thanked Rosmah who gave the best advice in solving the issue of selection to the highest post in the association.

“This is an example to other (national) sport associations, whereby the question of selection can be solved in the family spirit and by taking into account the views and contributions of all parties,” he told a media conference after attending the closed-door meeting at Sri Perdana, here today.

In this regard, Khairy said he believed that the consensus in the selection of the BAM president could indirectly help the national squad return to its best form other than the confidence in Norza’s ability to take BAM to a new level.

In the meantime, Khairy hoped BAM’s affiliates would fully support the motion that Mohamed Al-Amin be appointed as BAM adviser at the parent body’s annual general meeting.

He said both Mohamad Norza and Mohamed Al-Amin agreed to the motion which was also supported by Rosmah.

Meanwhile, Rosmah said that she hoped the unanimous decision arrived at today would help the national badminton squad reap excellent results in future.

“I hope the performance of the national badminton squad will continue to rise and be consistent as announced by the minister concerned, and from now, the new BAM president is responsible for the performance of the players,” he said.

The tussle for the president’s post ensued after the purported existence of a gentlemen’s agreement which was in favour of Mohamad Norza.

However, Mohamed Al Amin, who was also keen on the post, denied his involvement in the agreement, which triggered a conflict in BAM.

Traditionally, the post of BAM president has not been contested for the past 32 years.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza Zakaria vowed to bring back the glory of national badminton in the international arena.

He regarded the unanimous decision of the BAM Council members which supported the motion that he be appointed as the new BAM president on April 29 also highlighted the family spirit in BAM.

He was also overwhelmed at the support given by all quarters including Khairy, Rosmah and his challenger Mohamed Al-Amin Abdul Majid. — Bernama