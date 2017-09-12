MNCF offers free legal aid for five cyclists

Several Para Games cyclists were involved in a road collision during highway training last Thursday. — Picture via Facebook/Spark Nauza KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) is providing free legal services to the Para Games cyclists who were involved in a road collision during highway training last week.

MNCF president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab said the association will provide legal service for all affected cyclist until the case is settled and ensure they get reparations.

He added that in fact, MNCF has already given the cyclists free legal services through lawyer Datuk Amarjit Singh, who also the MNCF vice president, right after the incident.

“We will ensure that the cyclists’ rights are not neglected in this case,” he said yesterday.

Last Thursday, Malaysian para cycling coach Johari Nayan was training with his team, including Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal, 31, Khairul Azwan Wahab, 25, Nur Syafiq Suhaimy, 19, and Khairul Nizam Mohd Ali, 23, when a four-wheel drive rammed into them in a collision.

The victims suffered multiple injuries and were sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“The saddest news is Ridzuan who is out of action for quite a long time,” added Abu Samah.