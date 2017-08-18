Mixed archery team makes it seven gold for Malaysia

Malaysian archer Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh (left) in action in the women’s individual compound in Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at Padang Sintetik, Bukit Jalil, August 16, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Compound archers Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki and Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh delivered another gold for Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur SEA Games when they beat Myanmar in the mixed team event today.

The pair edged Ye Min Swe-Aung Ngeain 152-142 to defend the gold they won in Singapore two years ago.

Vietnam edged the Philippines 159-155 for the bronze medal at the competition held at the National Sports Council’s synthetic turf arena in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama