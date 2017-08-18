Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Mixed archery team makes it seven gold for Malaysia

Friday August 18, 2017
11:41 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing itThe Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing it

The reason why Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson left SingaporeThe reason why Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson left Singapore

The Edit: Check out these latest video game releasesThe Edit: Check out these latest video game releases

The Edit: In UK, female wrestlers grapple with acceptanceThe Edit: In UK, female wrestlers grapple with acceptance

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysian archer Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh (left) in action in the women’s individual compound in Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at Padang Sintetik, Bukit Jalil, August 16, 2017. — Bernama picMalaysian archer Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh (left) in action in the women’s individual compound in Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at Padang Sintetik, Bukit Jalil, August 16, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Compound archers Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki and Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh delivered another gold for Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur SEA Games when they beat Myanmar in the mixed team event today.

The pair edged Ye Min Swe-Aung Ngeain 152-142 to defend the gold they won in Singapore two years ago.

Vietnam edged the Philippines 159-155 for the bronze medal at the competition held at the National Sports Council’s synthetic turf arena in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline