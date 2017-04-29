MISC Berhad says has no ties with MISC-MIFA football club

Selangor Megah Murni's V Sasikumar (centre) fighting for possession with MISC-MIFA s M. Yoges in a Superbest Power FA Cup match at Selayang Municipal Stadium. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — MISC Berhad today said the company and its subsidiaries are not affiliated or in any way connected with the MISC-MIFA football club.

The company said that it had in May 2016 published notices in several newspapers disclaiming any relation or connection with third parties using the acronym of ‘MISC’ in activities which were unrelated to the company’s business and interests.

”In this respect, the company would like to reiterate that we have not licensed or in any way given the right to use our name or our MISC trademarks to any third parties, nor have we been actively involved in any sponsorship of any person or association for their activities,” MISC Berhad said in a statement today.

This was following news reports on allegations of football match-fixing involving players of the Malaysian Indian Sports Council-Malaysian Indian Football Association, which goes by the acronym MISC-MIFA.

The statement said MISC Berhad and its group of companies were providers of international energy shipping and maritime solutions with core businesses such as maritime transportation, offshore services, marine and heavy engineering, maritime education and training as well as logistics services. — Bernama