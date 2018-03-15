Michael Owen says can’t see England going beyond 2018 World Cup quarters

Owen (second from left) played down his country’s chances during a pre-recorded video interview at Resorts World Genting earlier today. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― Former England striker Michael Owen tipped Germany to be the champions of the 2018 World Cup but said his country will get knocked out in the quarterfinal.

The ex-Man United striker played down his country’s chances during a pre-recorded video interview at Resorts World Genting earlier today.

“England are in a good draw. They can get to the quarterfinal with ease. But that’s as far as it would go,” said the 38 year old.

“Although it’s hard to pick a winner for the World Cup, I’ll have to go with Germany as they have the right amount of talent and a very experienced squad.

Owen represented England at three World Cup's (1998, 2002, 2006) and failed to get past the quarterfinal stage himself.

England are in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

Germany meanwhile should ease their way past Group F containing Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

The striker also picked Belgium as the dark horses of the tournament which will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

“I think they’ve got a great pool of talent. A lot of them play in the English Premier League and that’s great.

“Belgium has never won a World Cup but who knows this might be their chance,” he said.

