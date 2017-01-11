Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:41 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Haze

Sports

Messi statue in Buenos Aires broken in two

Wednesday January 11, 2017
07:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Fans pay tribute to ‘eternal’ Bowie a year onThe Edit: Fans pay tribute to ‘eternal’ Bowie a year on

Fellaini, Mata power United to League Cup win over HullFellaini, Mata power United to League Cup win over Hull

The Edit: Ryanair seizes Lufthansa’s European crownThe Edit: Ryanair seizes Lufthansa’s European crown

Dylann Roof sentenced to death for church massacreDylann Roof sentenced to death for church massacre

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

People walk past the statue of Argentina's football player Lionel Messi after it was vandalised in Buenos Aires January 11, 2017. — Reuters picPeople walk past the statue of Argentina's football player Lionel Messi after it was vandalised in Buenos Aires January 11, 2017. — Reuters picBUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 — A statue of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s capital has been broken in half, with the player’s upper body, arms and head removed.

The statue on the Paseo de la Gloria walkway overlooking the River Plate was severed at the waist leaving only the lower body and a ball.

City Hall said they do not know who was responsible nor the motive for the damage.

“It was the victim of an act of vandalism,” the city’s culture secretariat said yesterday. “The city government is already working on repairs.”

The statue was unveiled in June shortly after Argentina lost the final of the Copa America Centenario to Chile on penalties, a defeat that prompted Messi to say he was quitting the national team.

The Barcelona forward, who returned to international duty for World Cup qualifiers in September, is widely loved in his homeland.

He does, however, have his detractors, notably those who are critical of his performances for Argentina, who have lost three major finals in two years, including at the 2014 World Cup.

The walkway has statues of Argentine sports greats including racing driver Juan Manuel Fangio, NBA basketball star Manu Ginobili, golfer Roberto de Vicenzo and tennis players Guillermo Vilas and Gabriela Sabatini. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline