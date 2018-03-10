Messi misses Malaga game following birth of son

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the second goal against Celta Vigo. Messi will miss their fixture at Malaga today due to personal reasons. ― Reuters pic

BARCELONA, March 10 — La Liga leaders Barcelona allowed Lionel Messi to miss their fixture at Malaga today following the birth of his third son.

“A last minute change to the FC Barcelona squad. Leo Messi has withdrawn for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place,” said the statement on the club’s official website (www.fcbarcelona.com)

Messi later added on his Instagram account: “Welcome Ciro! Thanks to God everything went perfectly. His mother and he are doing really well. We are very happy.”

It is the first time this season that Messi, La Liga’s top scorer with 24 goals, has not been included in the matchday squad for a league game. He has started 26 of Barca’s 27 games, while he came off the bench against Espanyol on February 4.

Barca lead the Liga standings on 69 points, enjoying an eight-point lead over nearest challengers Atletico. — Reuters