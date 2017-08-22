Men’s doubles sepak takraw team to meet Myanmar in semis

Our men’s doubles team in action against Thailand during the last group match last night at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― Malaysia emerged runners up in Group A of the men’s doubles sepak takraw competition and will meet Myanmar in the cross-over semifinals today.

Although they lost 0-3 to Thailand in their last group match last night, Mohd Helmi Ismail’s boys still qualified for the semifinals after collecting two points when they were given a 3-0 walkover after Cambodia withdrew from the event.

In the match against Thailand, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was on hand tonight to give moral support to the first Malaysia regu made up of Amirul Zazwan Amir and Muhammad Afifuddin.

The duo lost to 12-21, 12-21 while the second and third regus lost 12-21 and 21-16, 20-22, 17-21.

Thailand will meet Group B runners up Indonesia in the other semifinal match. The venue is the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium. ― Bernama