Man United’s Herrera patient despite lack of game time

Manchester United's Ander Herrera during training at Old Trafford May 3, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 11 — Manchester United’s Ander Herrera says team success is his top priority despite the frustrations of a lack of game time this season for the Premier League leaders.

The club’s reigning player of the year, who made his first league start of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Stoke, has struggled for minutes on the pitch after the arrival of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.

But the Spaniard was more frustrated at United’s failure to win than by his own situation.

“I am always ready to play,” Herrera said after the match. “I always say the same.

“I am a team player and when the manager needs me I will be there and that’s it. In football there are no surprises.”

Herrera hopes to retain his starting place when United line up tomorrow for their first Champions League match since December 2015.

Europa League glory last season secured Jose Mourinho’s men safe passage back to the continent’s top competition and they kick off at home to Basle tomorrow.

“We are ready but we have to respect every opponent and realise where we have come from,” Herrera said in comments published by the British press today.

“We are a big club and maybe the biggest in the world but we were not in the Champions League last season and we have to take it step by step.

“We want to fight for every title. Last season we won three which wasn’t bad for the club, but we did not fight for the Premier League and we were not in the Champions League, so we have to be humble and take it step by step.” — AFP