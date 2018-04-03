Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Man United announce cheap youth tickets for 2018-19 season

Tuesday April 3, 2018
09:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

City better prepared to foil Liverpool trio, says GundoganCity better prepared to foil Liverpool trio, says Gundogan

The Edit: Calvin Harris announces new song with Dua LipaThe Edit: Calvin Harris announces new song with Dua Lipa

Singapore PM’s siblings attack panel’s findings over Oxley Road homeSingapore PM’s siblings attack panel’s findings over Oxley Road home

Tesco Malaysia launches ‘unforgettable’ bags in bid to cut plastic wasteTesco Malaysia launches ‘unforgettable’ bags in bid to cut plastic waste

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manchester United have announced cheaper tickets for 18-25-year-olds for the 2018-19 season. — Reuters file picManchester United have announced cheaper tickets for 18-25-year-olds for the 2018-19 season. — Reuters file picLONDON, April 3 () – Manchester United have announced they will introduce tickets costing £15 (approx. RM82) for 18-25-year-olds for the 2018-19 Premier League campaign, while freezing standard season ticket prices for a seventh consecutive year.

The new concessionary allocation will be situated in the lower tier of Old Trafford’s iconic Stretford End, and is part of the club’s efforts to improve the atmosphere in the stadium, following manager Jose Mourinho’s criticism earlier this season.

“The introduction of reduced ticket prices for young adults stems from suggestions generated by fan groups through our Fans’ Forum, aimed at building on the tradition of vibrant support.” United’s Group Managing Director Richard Arnold said in a statement.

The price freeze means there has been no increase in the cost of a standard Old Trafford season ticket in eight of the last nine years. — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram