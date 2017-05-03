Malaysia’s Gavin Kyle Green eyes a spot at US PGA Championship

Malaysia’s top pro golfer Gavin Kyle Green is vying to qualify for the prestigious United States PGA Championship this August. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, May 3 — Malaysia’s top pro golfer Gavin Kyle Green is vying to qualify for the prestigious United States PGA Championship to be held at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, from August 10-13.

The 23-year-old, still fresh from finishing runner-up at the Yeangder Heritage Golf tournament in Taiwan last week, noted that he was eager to play against the world’s best golfers in the US$10.5 million (RM45.3 million) tournament.

“I tried twice to qualify for the US PGA meet during my college days in the United States three years ago but I failed to make the cut and hopefully luck would be on my side this time around,” he told reporters when met after the announcement of MPI Generali-Saujana Amateur Golf Championship here today.

On another note, the University of New Mexico graduate said he was currently taking a two-week break before returning to action at the Thailand Open from May 18-21.

He said he would reduce the number of tournaments he would take in this year after playing 13 tournaments last year.

Meanwhile, Gavin hoped to break into the top three in the Asian Tour Order of Merit Standings this season and was confident that the target was achievable if he managed to maintain his good performance in tournaments he would take part in.

He currently stands fourth in the standings with a total earning of US$239,777 after playing six tournaments.

“The target is possible as it’s among my goals this season and I’ll try to take over the top spot from current leader, David Lipsky of the United States although it’s a long way to go before the season closes,” said Gavin who rose 38 rungs to 198th spot on the latest Official World Golf Ranking following the Taiwan outing. — Bernama