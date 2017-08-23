Malaysian women’s badminton team to face Thailand in final

The national women’s team beat Indonesia 3-0 to face Thailand in the final. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Badminton fans will again have the chance to watch a repeat of the women’s final in the Singapore SEA Games between Malaysia and Thailand at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017).

The national women’s team has only one more step to grab back the gold medal which went to Thailand who beat Malaysia 3-0 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, two years ago.

In the match at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City today, Malaysia beat Indonesia 3-0 to face Thailand in the final.

National women’s singles shuttler, Soniia Cheah said she expected a tougher competition from the Thai player in the final tomorrow compared to the match against the Indonesians.

“The match today was certainly tough compared to the one against Myanmar but I felt more relaxed and enjoyed the match. My opponent also played well but it’s just that I was able to capitalise on mistakes committed by the opponent,” she told the media after completing the first match against Fitriani Fitrian with a 21-17, 21-17 win.

The national team won the second game through the women’s doubles pair of Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei when the Indonesian pair, Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani-Rosyita Eka Putri Sari withdrew 7-5 due to injury.

The tough match between Goh Jin Wei and Hanna Ramadini which ended 21-16, 21-13 had confirmed Malaysia’s ticket to the final.

Thailand beat Singapore 3-1 to advance to the final match scheduled at 9am tonmorrow.

For the record, the last time Malaysia won the gold medal was in 2009 in Laos. ― Bernama