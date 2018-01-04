Malaysian squad for ATC in Alor Star the best, says BAM chief

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (right) speaking at a press conference, May 15, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the players selected for the Asia Team Championships (ATC) in Alor Star from Feb 6-11 as the best.

The squad led by Datuk Lee Chong Wei comprise Lee Zii Jia, Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin, Soong Joo Ven (singles) and Tan Wee Kiong-Goh V Shem, Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Muhd Rumsani (doubles).

The BAM named Leong Jun Hao as the fourth singles player for exposure purposes. The ATC is also the Thomas Cup qualifiers.

Malaysia has to finish fourth for an automatic slot in the Thomas Cup finals in Bangkok, in May.

Norza said the player’s selection was based on weekly internal ranking by men’s singles head coach Datuk Misbun Sidek.

“Every player was given the opportunity to play against each other to determine the internal ranking. Iskandar has recovered from injury and is ready for a bigger challenge this year.

“The combination of Iskandar and Zii Jia is the best. Zii Jia in ranked second best after Chong Wei,” he told the media after chairing the Coaching & Training Committee (C&T) meeting here today.

Norza hopes V Shem-Wee Kiong can regain their brilliant form after being paired again this year.

The Thailand Masters, the Malaysia Masters, the Indonesian Masters and the Indian Open in January are important tournaments for all players preparing for the Thomas Cup qualifiers.

The squad for ATC for Uber Cup qualifiers comprise Soniia Cheah, Goh Jin Wei; Lim Yin Fun and S. Kisona (singles) and Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei; Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean and Yap Chen Wen-Goh Yea Ching (doubles). — Bernama