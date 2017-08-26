Malaysian duo takes gold in synchronised diving event

Pandelela Rinong. — file pic KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian diving team ended their day one campaign today with the third gold from Pandelela Rinong and Gabriel Gilbert Daim in the team event.

Pandelela and Gabrieal clinched first place first with a total score of 345.40, while Singaporean duo, Lim Shen Yan and Jonathan Chan (335.55) won the silver. The diving team from Thailand, Surincha Booranapol and Theerapat Siribon, 243.90 took the bronze.

Gilbert, 16 previously had partnered his senior, Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the Asian Diving Cup in Macau last June to win a silver in the mixed 3m springboard synchronised diving event.