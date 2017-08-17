Malaysia wins unexpected fourth gold in solo synchronised swimming

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Thursday August 17, 2017
09:17 PM GMT+8

Synchronised swimmer Gan Hua Wei speaks to the media during a press conference in Seri Kembangan January 25, 2017. — Bernama picSynchronised swimmer Gan Hua Wei speaks to the media during a press conference in Seri Kembangan January 25, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Gan Hua Wei delivered a surprise gold for Malaysia in the solo synchronised swimming technical event at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil here this evening.

The 18-year-old Gan secured 73.8386 points, defeating two Singaporeans Debbie Soh and Miya Yong Hsing who scored 73.8253 points and 72. 3769 respectively, placing second and third.

Gan’s win adds to Malaysia’s two other gold medals for the SEA Games earlier today from both the women and men archers in the team compound event.

The women archers took the first gold in a nail-biting 253-252 match against Vietnam at the Synthetic Field, National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil, followed by the men who beat Singapore 228-222.

Malaysia now has four gold medals.

Malaysia’s first gold in the 29th SEA Games was delivered by the men’s chinlone squad yesterday.

