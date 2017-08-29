Malaysia wins gold in polo, with Khairy part of team

Malaysia's Polo Tem won Gold after defeating Thailand 9-8 during 29th SEA Games final at Equestrian Park, Precinct 5 today. Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin presented the medals to the winners. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Malaysia repeated its 2007 gold medal winning feat by beating Thailand 9-8 in a closely fought encounter at the Putrajaya Equestrian Park here today.

Team captain Shaik Reismann Mohamed Ismail who has a handicap of 3, assisted by Tengku Ahmad Shazril Ezzani Tengku Suleiman also with a handicap of 3, help move ahead from a 4-4 tie in the second cukka to widen the gap to 7-4.

Thailand however, managed to close the gap but did not manage to overtake Malaysia in the fourth cukka.

Sheik Reismann who had also captained the team during the 2007 Games said it was an honour for the team to repeat the feat after 10 years.

“Thailand was a tough opponent, but we are prepared for it, but we did it. It is a team work,” he said.

Also present during the medal ceremony was Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who was also one of the players listed in the team.

Brunei took the bronze after beating Singapore 10-8 yesterday.

The best player of the entire game on the other hand was awarded to Pengiran Muda Bahar Jefri of Brunei.

This is the third time Polo was included in the SEA Games programme after 1983 in Singapore and 2007 in Thailand.

Khairy said the Malaysian contingent had done the country proud and served the best gift for Malaysia on Independence Day that falls on Aug 31, a day after the games ends.

“We have surpassed the target we had set and we still have more medals to count after this. We did well,” he said. — Bernama