Malaysia-Thailand football final on the card

Malaysia’s midfielder Muhammad Irfan Zakaria attempts to stop Brunei’s Ak Mohd Alimuddin Pg Jamaludin’s run during the Group A match of the 29th SEA Games at the Shah Alam Stadium August 14, 2017. Malaysia faces the prospect of meeting Thailand in the football final. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The prospect of Malaysia meeting defending SEA Games champion Thailand remain on the cards after both topped their respective groups to meet second placed teams from both groups in the semifinals scheduled on Saturday.

Malaysia as Group A champion will meet Group B runner-up Indonesia while Thailand as Group B champion take on Myanmar who finished second in Group A in men’s football.

Thailand who had started their campaign in uncertain fashion, picked up momentum in the last two matches, especially in the match against Vietnam at the Selayang Stadium today, to move into the semifinals while Indonesia clinched their berth ahead of Vietnam after beating Cambodia 2-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The win against Vietnam gave Thailand 13 points while Indonesia made it with 11 points compared with Vietnam who finished with 10 points in Group B while Malaysia and Myanmar were clear winners in Group A with 12 and 9 points respectively.

Malaysia last won the SEA Games gold medal at the 2011 Palembang edition after beating Indonesia but have yet to face Thailand in the SEA Games final since 2001 when Malaysia incidentally hosted the SEA Games.

Malaysia who lost 0-1 to Thailand when Malaysia hosted the SEA Games in 2001, will have an opportunity to avenge that defeat in the KL2017, provided both make it to the final.

In today’s match, Thailand took the lead from an indirect free kick by Phitiwat Sookjitthummakul on the stroke of half time after Vietnam goalkeeper Phi Minh Long picked up a back pass.

Phicha Au-Tra made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute while Chenrop Samphaodi ensured all three points with a 68th minute strike.

Meanwhile, Indonesia overcame 10-man Cambodia 2-0 with goals from Ezra Harm Rudd Walian in the 55th minute and Febri Hariyadi in the 69th minute. — Bernama