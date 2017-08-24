Malaysia settles for silver in women’s team badminton

National women’s first singles Soniia Cheah (pic) went down tamely in 12-21, 10-21 to Busanan Ongbamrungphan. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The national women’s badminton squad collected a silver medal after losing 1-3 to Thailand in the women’s team badminton final at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games at Arena Axiata today.

Thailand as the defending champions fielded their top women’s team minus Ratchanok Intanon who is in action at the World Championships in Glasgow.

National women’s first singles Soniia Cheah went down tamely in 12-21, 10-21 to Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Women’s doubles Vivian Hoo-Woon Khei Wei also lost 9-21, 21-11, 18-21 to Puttita Suparijakul-Sapairee Taerattanachai.

Second singles Goh Jin Wei kept Malaysia’s hopes alive when she delivered the first point after a hard-fought match against Nitchaon Jindapol before prevailing 22-20, 23-25, 22-20.

However, the battle was over when second doubles Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean were subdued by Jongophan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai in 12-21, 21-16, 18-21 for Thailand to bag the gold medal.

The bronze medal was shared between Indonesia and Singapore. — Bernama