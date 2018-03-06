Malaysia sends largest contingent to world tug of war championships

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (centre) poses for a picture with a few of the athletes from the Malaysia Tug of War contingent in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia will be sending the largest contingent to compete in the international tug of war event at the 2018 TWIF Indoor World Championships in Xuzhou, China from March 8 to 12.

Malaysian Tug of War Association (MTWA) president Zolkefli Ahmat said for the first time the association would be sending a contingent involving four teams with more than 90 participants.

“The event in China involved 25 countries and MTWA hopes to bring honours to Malaysia by winning at least one category,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysian contingent at MSN Stadium here last night.

The event was officiated by Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani who is also Titiwangsa MP. Also present was Kedah Tourism Exco Datuk Mohd Rawi Abd Hamid.

Malaysia will be competing in three categories namely the women’s under-23, men’s under-23 and men’s above-23.

Zolkefli said MTWA also proposed to make tug of war as a sports at institutions of higher learning in the country and it was expected to be implemented in September this year.

Meanwhile, Johari said the national contingent proved to the world that Malaysia has talents in various sports.

“I wish our national contingent all the best in the competition at international level. The Malaysian team had participated in Bangkok, Thailand and Mongolia but this would be our largest contingent,” he said.

Johari said Malaysia would also be hosting an international tug of war competition in Langkawi, Kedah on July 23 which was expected to be participated by 40 countries. — Bernama