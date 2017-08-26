Malaysia retain women’s basketball gold after epic battle

Nur Izzati Yaakob (centre) with her teammates scream with joy after Malaysia defeated Thailand 65-60 to secure Gold during Women’s Basketball KL2017 SEA Games final at Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) Stadium, August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia’s women’ basketball team retained the SEA Games gold medal after defeating Thailand 65-60 in an epic battle at the MABA Stadium here today.

The girls coached by Yoong Sze Yuin were behind 12-26 in the first quarter and left for the break with the score standing at 35-39 in favour of the Thais.

In the third quarter, the Malaysians led by Nur Izzati Yaakob upped the ante and led 51-49.

Towards the end of the last quarter, the score was deadlocked at 60-60 but it was the Malaysians who had the slight edge and won 65-60.

For the record, this is the 14th gold medal for Malaysia in SEA Games women’s basketball since it was introduced in 1977.

Yoong said she was proud of the performance of her charges saying they did not buckle under the intense pressure.

“They gave it their all and the home crowd’s roar of support certainly helped,” she said. Indonesia won the bronze.

However, the men’s squad were a far cry, finishing in fifth place. — Bernama