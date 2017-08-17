Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Double SEA Games gold for Malaysia in women’s, men’s team archery

By Chris Mohan

Thursday August 17, 2017
12:27 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
August 17, 2017
01:03 PM GMT+8

(From left) Fatin, Nurul Syazhera and Saritha overjoyed with their gold medal win. ― Malay Mail pic(From left) Fatin, Nurul Syazhera and Saritha overjoyed with their gold medal win. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― It went down to the wire but Malaysia women’s team in compound archery did not falter, they kept calm and secured the country’s second gold medal at Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017.

Malaysia defeated Vietnam 253-252 via a shoot off in a intense gold medal match at the Synthetic Turf Field in Bukit Jalil today.

Malaysia’s Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh and Nurul Syazhera Mohammad Asmi shot four 10’s in a row to ensure Malaysia kept pressure on Vietnam, but Saritha Cham Nong failed to follow in her teammate’s footsteps only managing an eight ― which led to a sudden death shoot off.

Fatin and Nurul Syazhera hit a nine each while third shooter Saritha scored a perfect 10 to claim Malaysia’s first gold medal in archery.

The men’s team later won Malaysia’s third gold medal after beating Singapore 228-222.

